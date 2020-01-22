Survey of Deis schools in Galway and other urban centres finds growing number of homeless children

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A survey of 22 Deis schools in Galway, Limerick, Cork and Dublin has shown that an increasing number of young children are living in temporary accommodation.

It found one in four children in some of the most disadvantaged primary schools are homeless.

Principals are warning the real figure could be higher, according to the Irish Examiner.

A survey of 22 Deis schools in Cork, Dublin, Galway and Limerick shows more children are living in temporary accommodation.

Every disadvantaged schools surveyed said they have encountered homelessness with at least one of their students.

but four schools said one in four of their students are staying in hotels or emergency accommodation.

One Principal says it means schools have to go to great lengths to make sure children are fed and feel some sense of stability.

And they warn, the actual number of homeless students aged between 5 and 12 is probably higher, as some parents are extremely reluctant to inform the school of their situation.

In places where immigration population are higher. the level of homelessness is more acute.

While many families are squeezing into grandparents homes to in order to have somewhere to stay.