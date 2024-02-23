Galway Bay FM

23 February 2024

Survey of air quality in city identifies low levels of pollution due to traffic levels

A survey of air quality in Galway City has identified relatively low levels of pollution due to traffic levels.

The ‘Clean Air Together’ project saw over 300 ‘citizen scientists’ measure levels of nitrogen dioxide in their local areas.

It aimed to provide a snapshot of nitrogen dioxide levels across Galway City.

Nitrogen dioxide, or NO2, is a gaseous air pollutant that forms when fossil fuels – like diesel – are burned at high temperatures.

The levels across the city are generally low, with some elevated levels found near busy roads and the city centre.

71 percent of the locations sampled were in the lowest category, and a further 25 percent were in the next lowest category.

The highest result was Dock Road, which was the only area identified as having high levels of NO2.

Other higher-level areas included Merchants Road, Mary Street, Eyre Square, Eglington Street and Briarhill.

The results from the survey will be used by the Environmental Protection Agency to help model air quality in Galway.

