Survey of 200 Galway businesses finds 70 fear closure due to COVID 19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A survey of 200 Galway businesses has found 70 fear they may face closure due to the COVID 19 crisis.

The survey of 200 local businesses was conducted over four days since last Thursday and aims to inform the advocacy of Galway Chamber and the broader Chamber network.

The feedback reveals 94% of businesses see their revenue declining over the coming three months with staffing also of major concern to certain sectors, particularly digital, agrifood, transport, and retail.

Galway Chamber Chief Executive Kenny Deery told Galway Talks 70 businesses out of 200 surveyed locally are forecasting they may have to close in the coming months due to the crisis.

He says the longer term impact on the economy is now a key concern – however some sectors are projecting more positively such as the med-tech and life science clusters in Galway….