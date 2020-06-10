Survey finds impact of revenue decline since phase one reopening felt most strongly in the West

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The impact of revenue decline since phase one of the reopening of the economy is being felt most strongly in the Western region.

Chambers Ireland and its nationwide network of Chambers has today published results from a survey of the Irish business community.

The survey focuses on the business environment following Phase 1 of the economy’s re-opening following the COVID-19 restrictions.

It finds that businesses that have opened are typically experiencing less than half of their usual levels of trade activity for this time of year.

The impact of revenue decline is being felt more strongly in the regions, notably in the West, with the Border counties and the South East also hit significantly.

Smaller operators have seen revenue reduced most significantly.

Invoice arrears are increasing with the value of unpaid invoices relative to 2019 significantly up across all sectors.

Ian Talbot from Chambers Ireland says some businesses are being affected more than others.

It comes as the group’s COVID 19 regional economic analysis report finds Galway is the most at-risk urban centre in Ireland for economic disruption caused by the pandemic – with an exposure ratio of over 46%.

This compares to Waterford with a rate of 45%, Limerick with a rate of 44.9%, Cork with a rate of over 40% and Dublin with a rate of 38.4%. To hear more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…