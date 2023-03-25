Survey finds homes in Galway City among least affordable nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new survey has found that Galway City has some of the least affordable housing in the country.

Analysis by tech-firm Gamma found two-thirds of homes sold in recent years were outside the reach of an average household.

According to the data gathered by Gamma, two-thirds of all homes sold in Galway City between 2019 and 2021 weren’t affordable to the average household.

In the county, the figure was almost 40 percent.

It’s based on median household income for 2020, which is calculated to be about €53 thousand for Galway.

The lowest figure was in Co. Leitrim, where just 14 percent of homes were unaffordable based on median household income.

But on the opposite end of the scale, almost 90 percent of homes in Greystones, Co. Wicklow were out of reach.