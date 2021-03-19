Survey finds high number of Galway residents link insomnia with Covid-19

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A survey has found that over 30 percent of Galway residents who currently experience insomnia link their sleeping issues to Covid-19 and associated lockdowns.

The survey was commissioned by DFI Beds to mark World Sleep Day today.

Insomnia linked to the ongoing pandemic is being dubbed “Coronasomnia” by sleep experts across the world.

The DFI survey found that 43 percent of Galway respondents currently suffer from various levels of insomnia.

Of these, 31 percent identified Covid-19 and lockdowns coinciding with the start of their sleeping problems.

Respondents also said finances and family & work issues are the biggest contributors to their insomnia.

It’s also noted that alcohol and caffeine intake are soaring during the pandemic – while sexual activity has dropped sharply.

Listening to music is one of the most popular ways to fall asleep, followed by reading a book and watching TV.

Almost 15 percent admitted they use the traditional method of closing their eyes and counting until they fell asleep.

Top tips to combat insomnia include reducing caffeine intake, limiting technology use in the evening, reducing light and noise exposure, and setting a sleep routine.