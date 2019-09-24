Survey finds Galway motorists increasingly worried over rising insurance costs

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The majority of Galway motorists are more worried about meeting their insurance payments in 2019 than they were last year.

That’s according to a new nationwide AA survey examining how consumers are dealing with the costs of insurance.

749 Galway motorists took part in the survey, with almost 75 per cent admitting to being more concerned about paying for insurance this year than in 2018.

A further 25 per cent of people surveyed in Galway admitted when renewing motor insurance, they had shopped around less than they had in previous years.

Nationally, over 6 thousand motorists took part in the survey, with the majority of Irish motorists concerned with the price of insurance.

AA Ireland spokesperson Barry Aldworth says the government has turned away from the issue of motor insurance prices.