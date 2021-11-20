Survey finds Galway has highest average price for unleaded petrol nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A national survey has found that Galway has the highest average price for a litre of unleaded petrol in the country.

The survey was carried out by The Irish Independent over a four day period and looked at prices at 260 service stations nationwide.

The survey found that Galway has the highest average price in the country for a litre of unleaded petrol at 174c, followed very closely by Dublin and Cavan.

That compares to a national average of 172.7 cent.

The highest unleaded recorded at a Galway service station over the four day period was 179.5 cent, while the lowest was 169.7.

Meanwhile, Galway was also among the most expensive counties for diesel at 164c per litre, alongside Kildare, Wicklow and Wexford.

That’s one cent above the national average of 163.1 cent per litre.

The highest price found for diesel in Galway was 165.9, while the lowest was 160.7.