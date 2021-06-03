Survey finds 8 out of 10 people in Galway would take job requiring vaccination

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A survey has found that more than eight out of 10 people in Galway would take a job that required them to be vaccinated.

The survey was carried out by FRS Recruitment and found that more than two thirds of Galway workers are currently remote working to some degree.

The survey found that 71 percent of Galway workers are currently remote working some or all of the time.

The vast majority indicated they want to be able to continue working remotely once pandemic restrictions are lifted.

While the majority of employers believes employees are more productive when working remotely, a third felt remote workers are less productive.

The survey shows that 84 percent of Galway workers would take a job that required them to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

65 percent further said they would be in favour of employers being required to check vaccination certification before admitting staff to the workplace.

76 percent of Galway workers surveyed said they expect to receive a pay rise in the next 12 months – but 61 percent also said they would consider a pay-cut if their job was at risk.

The vast majority said they would also consider a reduction in their working week under such circumstances.