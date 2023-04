Galway Bay fm newsroom – A lack of accommodation is resulting in 7 out of 10 Galway firms reducing their hiring targets for the next 12 months.

A new Galway Chamber survey shows over half have been told by workers there are no homes for rent in their price range.

The accommodation shortage is found to be impacting 4 in 5 businesses in Galway in their ability to hire staff.

Galway Chamber CEO, Kenny Deery says the housing crisis is getting in the way of doing business: