Survey finds 20 percent rise in homelessness across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new survey has revealed there’s been a rise of 20 percent in homelessness figures across Galway.

A one-day census by COPE Galway has found that 174 households from across the city and county are living in emergency accommodation.

That’s a rise of 20 percent compared to the figure of 139 households recorded in June of 2018.

Cope Galway is now appealing to private property owners to help with the homeless crisis.

Photo – Cope Galway.