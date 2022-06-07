Survey examines cost of toddler childcare in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Parents of toddlers are paying on average €713 per month on childcare in Galway.

A survey of the average cost of full time childcare for a 24 month old toddler, found parents in Dublin are paying the most at €1,276.

That’s followed by counties Wicklow, Cork and Kildare who are paying more than €850 for childminding services.

At the other end of the scale are counties Leitrim, Monaghan and Longford – where the average rate is less than €630.

Managing Director of Investwise David Quinn has worked out how much a parent would have to earn to cover these costs, if one parent is earning a salary of €40,000.