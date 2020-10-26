Surprise inspection of St. Brendan’s CNU in Loughrea finds excellent compliance

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An unannounced inspection of St Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit in Loughrea has found the facility is generally very compliant with all regulations.

The HIQA inspection assessed the unit on a wide range of criteria – such as staffing, training, governance and management, quality & safety, food & nutrition, healthcare, and residents rights.

Across all categories, St. Brendan’s was deemed to either be compliant, or substantially compliant.

HIQA says this inspection, carried out on August 5th, followed up on the poor findings of two previous inspections and unsolicited information received by the chief inspector.

It states that ‘significant’ improvements were noted by inspectors – and residents and families spoken with offered ‘overwhelmingly’ positive feedback.

Residents were very pleased about the care services they received in the center, stating they felt well looked after and safe – particularly in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They felt comfortable and relaxed around staff, were very complimentary of the food available, and spoke of the high level of social engagement and activities on offer.

One resident told inspectors that they loved living at St. Brendan’s and they felt safe in their room, which overlooks the lake in which they swam as a child.