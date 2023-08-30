Surprise as review recommends Ballinasloe remain in Roscommon-Galway constituency

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A long-awaited review of Dáil constituencies nationwide is recommending that Ballinasloe remain in the Roscommon-Galway constituency.

It had been speculated that the review by The Electoral Commission would recommend that the town return to Galway East.

However, other areas will return to Galway East and overall, the review recommends that more than 16 thousand people currently in the Roscommon-Galway constituency be moved to Galway East.

And the biggest change is that Galway East would be increased from a three-seater to a four-seater constituency.

There could also be more than 8,500 people moved from Sligo-Leitrim to Roscommon-Galway, and 6 thousand people transferred from Galway West to Mayo.

Galway East TD Sean Canney told Galway Talks there will be mixed local reaction overall to this morning’s recommendations.