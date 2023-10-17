Surge in Galway motorists caught drink and drug-driving despite reduction in checkpoints

There’s been a surge in the number of Galway motorists caught drink and drug-driving, despite a reduction in Garda checkpoints.

So far this year, 131 motorists have been caught driving intoxicated, compared to 95 people during the same period last year.

That’s despite the fact there’s been a reduction of more than 10 percent in Garda checkpoints.

The matter was discussed at a meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee this week.

The figures show that since January, 35 percent of intoxicated driving cases were drug-driving.

Galway Garda Chief Superintendant Gerry Roche says motorists have to be aware of the consequences of taking drugs.