Galway Bay FM

17 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Surge in Galway motorists caught drink and drug-driving despite reduction in checkpoints

Share story:
Surge in Galway motorists caught drink and drug-driving despite reduction in checkpoints

There’s been a surge in the number of Galway motorists caught drink and drug-driving, despite a reduction in Garda checkpoints.

So far this year, 131 motorists have been caught driving intoxicated, compared to 95 people during the same period last year.

That’s despite the fact there’s been a reduction of more than 10 percent in Garda checkpoints.

The matter was discussed at a meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee this week.

The figures show that since January, 35 percent of intoxicated driving cases were drug-driving.

Galway Garda Chief Superintendant Gerry Roche says motorists have to be aware of the consequences of taking drugs.

 

Share story:

Large crowds gather in Eyre Square to support the Eradication of Poverty

Large crowds have gathered in Eyre Square this afternoon to mark International Day for the Eradication of Poverty Trócaire volunteers from Galway, Dublin...

Sterling Engineering announce 50 new jobs for Galway with new European HQ

Sterling Engineering has announced 50 new jobs for Galway with the establishment of a new EMEA headquarters in the city. It’s the Chicago-based firm...

Court hears gun involved in "wild west" shooting in Clare recovered in Galway

A court has heard that the gun involved in a shooting at a music festival in Clare was recovered in Galway. An innocent bystander was shot when Tony McIne...

Decision on wastewater plants for Clarinbridge and Craughwell could be made in coming weeks

A long-awaited answer on whether Clarinbridge and Craughwell will get wastewater treatment plants could be answered in the coming weeks. Both villages app...