Surge in Covid-19 incidence rates in several areas across Galway

There’s been a significant surge in the Covid-19 incidence rate in several local electoral areas across Galway.

Ballinasloe now has the highest rate in the county, at 224 cases per 100 thousand population, followed by Tuam at 220.

They’re followed by Athenry-Oranmore at 189.

All three areas are well above the national average 14-day incidence rate of 158 cases per 100 thousand people.

Elsewhere, the figure for Loughrea is 163, Galway City Centre is 161, Galway City East is 147, Galway City West is 67, and Gort-Kinvara is 47.

Connemara North and South both have a rate of less than 5 cases per 100 thousand population.

Chair of NPHET’s Modelling Group, Professor Philip Nolan says case numbers are still the best measure of how Ireland is performing in response to Covid.

It comes after calls for less of a focus on daily case numbers.

But Professor Nolan says the numbers are important with so few people vaccinated so far – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour