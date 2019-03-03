Supreme Court to tomorrow sit in Galway for first time

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Supreme Court will sit at the Aula Maxima at NUI Galway for three days from tomorrow – the first time the court will sit in Galway.

To mark the historic occasion, the first ever Annual Report of the Supreme Court will be presented.

It’s just the third time the court will sit outside Dublin – as well as the first time the Supreme Court will sit outside a courthouse since it returned to the Four Courts in 1932.

On Wednesday, the court will hear an appeal over whether An Bord Pleanála breached its legal obligations in how it approved the first phase of Apple’s planned data centre in Athenry.

