Supreme court to sit in Galway next month for the first time ever

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Supreme Court will sit in Galway for the first time ever next month.

The court will sit at the Aula Maxima at NUI Galway on the 4th and the 6th of March

This will be the first time that the Supreme Court will sit outside of a courthouse since it returned to the Four Courts in 1932 and will be only the third time the court will sit outside Dublin.

The court will hear an appeal over whether An Bord Pleanála breached its legal obligations in how it approved the first phase of Apple’s planned €850 million data centre in Athenry.

Last May, Apple decided not to go ahead with the Athenry data centre project.

However, the Supreme Court’s decision is likely to affect the board’s consideration of similar data centre developments.

The court will hear the appeal at NUI Galway on the 6th of March as part of its programme of sitting outside Dublin.

