Supreme Court reserves judgement in Apple Athenry case

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Supreme Court has deferred a decision on whether An Bord Pleanála breached its legal obligations in relation to its approval for the first phase of a data centre for Apple in Athenry.

An appeal by two local residents over the higher planning authority’s decision was heard at the Supreme Court sitting at NUI Galway.

The High Court had previously dismissed the residents’ challenge and they then took it to the Supreme court.

Apple is not longer involved in the case and is not proceeding with the data centre in Athenry.

According to the Irish Times, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Frank Clarke says the court is reserving judgement.