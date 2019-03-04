Supreme Court in session in Galway for first time ever

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Supreme Court is in session in Galway for the first time ever today.

The court is sitting at the Aula Maxima at NUI Galway – the first time the Supreme Court is sitting outside a courthouse, since it returned to the Four Courts in 1932.

The court also launched its first annual report to mark the historical occasion.

The report shows a ten per cent increase in new appeals to the court in 2018 and also finds that the waiting time for an appeal to be heard in the Supreme Court has fallen from 5 years to just one year.

The court will sit at NUI Galway for another two days, as part of an effort to increase transparency about its work.

Tomorrow, it will give judgment on businessman Denis O’Brien’s appeal against the dismissal of his action, over statements made in the Dáil in 2015 about his banking affairs.

On Wednesday, the court will hear an appeal about whether An Bord Pleanála breached its legal obligations in the way it approved the first phase of Apple’s planned data centre in Athenry.

The court will also hold a number of seminars with members of the legal profession and students of law at NUIG.

Speaking at NUIG, Chief Justice Frank Clarke says going forward, the court intends to sit outside Dublin once a year. Tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour for more…