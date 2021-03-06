Supports announced for Galway workers re-entering post-pandemic jobs market

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Community development companies in the city and county have announced supports for workers re-entering the post-pandemic jobs market.

Galway Rural Development and Galway City Partnership have launched a revised range of online courses providing marketable qualifications.

Both groups manage the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme for the county – with online training becoming a key function of the scheme.

The new courses, which are offered through the SICAP programme, will focus on the specific qualifications that will be in demand post-COVID19 – such as IT and online skills.

As well as tailored training, both companies will assist with job applications, updated CVs and interview skills.

More information about the training programmes is available on the Galway Rural Development and Galway City Partnership websites.