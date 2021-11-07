Supporters going to today’s Play Off Second Leg at Eamonn Deacy Park asked not to park on the Dyke Road

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Supporters who are travelling to Galway United’s Play off Semi-Final second leg this afternoon with Bray Wanderers are being advised to park at official car parks and not to park on the Dyke Road.

This afternoon’s game is expected to be close to being a sell out with near to 5,000 attending making it one of the biggest attendances for a Galway United game in some time.

Galway United have confirmed that 500 tickets are being held over for walk ups on the day and have asked all supporters to get to the ground early to avoid any delays in getting into the ground.

Galway United have confirmed this morning that the car park at the stadium will be closed to supporters and to use the car park at the Black Box which will be free for those who wish to get to the game.

Other Car Parks are also close by within walking distance of the ground.

This evening’s game kicks off at 5pm.