Support meeting return for bereaved parents following summer break

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom- Anam Cara, the organisation that supports bereaved parents, will resume meetings in Galway in September following a short break over the summer months.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday 7th of September at 7.15pm in the Clayton Hotel Briarhill.

All bereaved parents from the Galway area are welcome, regardless of the age their child died or circumstance of death.

Registration is not required, and attendees can just turn up on the day.

Service Manager for Anam Cara, Sharon Vard says everyone is welcome: