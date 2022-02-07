Support grows for new public park at Oranhill in Oranmore

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

Support is building for a new public park at Oranhill in Oranmore.

Local residents have held a meeting with public representatives including councillors, TDs and senators to gain their backing for “Oranhill Park”.

Residents argue the amenity is badly needed, with up to 500 housing units either planned or in progress and the local population set to increase.

It follows the recent rezoning of a site within the Oranhill area from housing to recreational.

Spokesperson Jill Holtz says public representatives have pledged their support and will examine how the project can be advanced.