Supply of second-hand homes in West and Northwest down by 60 per cent over past decade

The supply of second-hand homes in the West and Northwest area is down by 60 per cent over the past 10 years.

That’s according to new figures from MyHome.ie which show the downward trend in each province.

Nationally, the number of second hand homes on the market is now just half of what it was in 2014.

There were just under 12,500 properties available last month – compared to almost 25,000 ten years ago.

The figure for the West and Northwest areas – Connacht, Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan – is even higher than the national average at 59 per cent.

Between July 2014 and 2024, the number of 2nd hand homes in the region fell from 5,700 to 2,400.

The biggest drop over the past decade was 61 per cent in Munster – while the smallest drop was 19 per cent in Dublin

