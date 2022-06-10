SuperValu launches revamped Hughes’ store in Claregalway following €1.2m investment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – SuperValu has launched its new revamped store in Claregalway following an investment of €1.2m.

Hughe’s Claregalway will employ more than 80 people and now offers an extended range of products, including new premium deli, cheesemonger counter, meat counter and off-license.

The Hughes family have been part of the local community for over 90 years, starting with the takeover of Claregalway Post Office in 1929.

Una Cullinane is 93 years old – and told Ronan Lardner she worked at Hughes in the 1940s as a teenager.