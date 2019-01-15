Current track
Title
Artist

Supermac’s wins trademark battle in case against fast food giant McDonalds

Written by on 15 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Supermac’s, owned by Galway businessman Pat McDonagh, has won its long running case against the fast food giant, McDonald’s, to have the use of the iconic ‘Big Mac’ trademark cancelled.

In a landmark judgement by the European Union Intellectual Property Office, the office said the multinational had not proven genuine use of the contested trademark as a burger or as a restaurant name.

The Irish fast food company had claimed that McDonald’s engaged in “trademark bullying” by registering brand names only to store them away.

For more on this story tune in to The [email protected] for Galway…

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Garda liaisons identified for councillors in bid to tackle anti social behaviour in Tuam

15 January 2019

0 0

City public meeting to discuss All Ireland Movement party

15 January 2019

0 0

NUIG researchers compile study on development of spicy tomatoes using gene editing technology

15 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

European Challenge Cup Pool standings

Thumbnail
Previous post

Deathnotices Tuesday 15th January, 2019

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend