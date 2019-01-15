Supermac’s wins trademark battle in case against fast food giant McDonalds

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Supermac’s, owned by Galway businessman Pat McDonagh, has won its long running case against the fast food giant, McDonald’s, to have the use of the iconic ‘Big Mac’ trademark cancelled.

In a landmark judgement by the European Union Intellectual Property Office, the office said the multinational had not proven genuine use of the contested trademark as a burger or as a restaurant name.

The Irish fast food company had claimed that McDonald’s engaged in “trademark bullying” by registering brand names only to store them away.

