Supermac’s win Franchise of the Year Award for casual dining

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Supermac’s has won the Franchise of the Year Award for Casual Dining at this years Irish Franchise Awards.

The Irish Franchise Association’s awards recognise excellence in franchising and reward the outstanding achievements in the franchise industry.

Supermac’s contribution to communities throughout the country was a key factor in the group of family restaurants winning the award.

With over 110 restaurants throughout the country, the group employs over 4,500 people nationally and has helped establish over 60 self-employed franchises.