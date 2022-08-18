Supermac’s to decide course of action “in coming weeks” after Loughrea leisure centre turned down

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Supermacs has issued a statement expressing disappointment at the decision to refuse planning permission for a leisure centre and swimming pool in Loughrea.

A subsidiary of the fast food chain planned to build an almost 2,500sq.m complex adjacant to the Loughrea Hotel and Spa.

There’s considerable local disappointment, as many had hoped the centre would be the culmination of a 70 year campaign to get a swimming pool in the town.

The statement reads – we’re disappointed with the decision of Galway County Council not to grant permission for a leisure centre at the Loughrea Hotel and Spa.

It says they felt that many of the issues outlined would have been easily dealt with through the planning process of further information.

However, it says they weren’t given the opportunity to do so.

The company says it will study the County Council’s decision – and planners report when it’s made available to them – and decide a course of action in the coming weeks.