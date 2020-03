Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Supermacs have confirmed that all outlets across the country will close later this week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fast food chain today announced it’s restaurants nationwide will close at 7pm on Thursday the 26th of March.

The Galway based firm will remain open until Thursday to allow emergency services using the outlets for food, to make alternative arrangements.

In the meantime, Supermacs will close all seating areas in their lobbies from tonight.