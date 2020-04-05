Supermacs succeeds in blocking rival with similar name in UK

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Supermac’s has been successful in its bid to block a London bar with a similar name from registering its name in the UK.

The UK Intellectual Property Office ruled that “Supermax” appears similar and sounds identical to the existing Supermac’s name and could confuse consumers.

According to the Irish Independent, the ruling was made as both would involve food and drink, with business likely to depend on promotion material and street signage.

It was also deemed that the argument of R7 restaurants – which operates the Supermax bar – that it operated the bar in a different location to the burger chain, was irrelevant.

It’s reported that Supermac’s boss Pat McDonagh is happy with the result – but says the company currently has “bigger fish to fry” due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen Supermac’s close its outlets nationwide.