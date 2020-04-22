Supermac’s staff to have temperatures taken before work

Galway Bay fm newsroom – All Supermac’s staff will have their temperatures taken before the start of their shift, according to the company.

3 branches in Galway city have opened today while 12 more around the country will open on Friday.

The Galway outlets open for business this afternoon are located at the Headford Road, the Tuam Road, and Newcastle.

Only Drive thru, collection and delivery services are available with lobbies and seating areas closed.

Tim Cullinan from the Irish Farmers Association says businesses are adapting to comply with the restrictions