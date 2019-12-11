Supermacs spends 400,000 euro fighting personal injury claims

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway based company Supermacs spent 387 thousand euro defending eight personal injury claims in court over the past two years

Just two cases resulted in pay-outs, which amounted to a combined total of 35 thousand euro.

It comes as Irish Public Bodies revealed under the Freedom of Information Act that 43 million euro was paid out in insurance claims on behalf of 28 local authorities in the first nine months of the year.

Supermacs founder Pat McDonagh says he will continue to fight claims he believes to be fraudulent