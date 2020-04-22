Supermac’s set to open three Galway restaurants with limited service

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Supermac’s is set to reopen three of its Galway restaurants for drive-thru or delivery services only from today.

The fast food outlet will reopen its restaurants at the Headford Road and Tuam Road for drive-thru only, while the Newcastle restaurant will reopen for delivery only.

A further 12 outlets in locations outside county Galway will resume business on Friday with a range of limited services including delivery, drive-thru and drive and collect.

Supermac’s says that since closing on March 26th, it has spent the time developing systems and processes in order to open and provide a service to the community where safety, wellbeing and standards are not compromised.

All services will be contactless with card payment only.