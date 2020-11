print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway businessman Pat McDonagh is set to create 100 jobs as part of a plan to build a plaza style service station in Limerick.

Supermac’s says it is applying for planning permission to build a new plaza on the outskirts of Limerick city.

The plan would involve a €10 million investment.

If successful, it will bring to 400 the number of new jobs created by the Galway headquartered company, since the start of the pandemic.