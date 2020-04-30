Supermac’s restaurants continue to reopen in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four more Supermac’s restaurants have reopened in Galway today with 5 more to reopen tomorrow.

The restaurants which have opened their doors today are in Athenry, Loughrea, Main Street Ballinasloe and the Galway Plaza.

Meanwhile, outlets in Salthill, Oranmore, Portumna, Clifden and Headford Town will resume business tomorrow.

All of the restaurants are operating either delivery or drive and collect services only.

It means approximately 150 Supermac’s staff in Galway will have returned to work by tomorrow.