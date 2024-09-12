Galway Bay FM

12 September 2024

Supermacs owner Pat McDonagh says Galway would be ‘laughing stock’ if tourism tax is introduced

Supermacs boss Pat McDonagh says Galway city would be a ‘laughing stock’ if it introduces a tourism tax.

At a meeting this week, local councillors widely supported a motion to introduce one brought forward by Labour City Councillor Helen Ogbu.

The tax would be imposed on short-term stay accommodation and be reinvested directly into local services that benefit both residents and visitors.

The aim of it would be to support sustainable development, with the money being invested back in the local economy.

However Supermacs owner Pat McDonagh has rubbished the idea:

