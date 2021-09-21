Supermac’s founder says it’s uncertain times for business as energy prices soar

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: The founder of Supermacs says businesses are heading into uncertain times as rising energy prices begin to have an impact.

A number of energy providers have announced price increases in recent months ranging from 7 percent up to 26% in some cases.

The dramatic rise in energy costs is linked to a low supply of gas across Europe, which a number of countries including Ireland rely on heavily on for power generation.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Supermacs founder Pat McDonagh says he feels the current situation could have been avoided.