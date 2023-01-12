Supermac’s charity ball raises €28 thousand for breast cancer research

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The annual Supermac’s charity fundraiser held in November raised €28 thousand in aid of breast cancer research.

The charity gala ball was held at the Lough Rea Hotel – and this year’s beneficiary was the National Breast Cancer Research Institute.

The institute has thanked Supermac’s for their support – noting that research is vital to improving diagnosis, treatment options and outcomes for patients.

The National Breast Cancer Research Institute is a national charity that funds a comprehensive research programme at the University of Galway.