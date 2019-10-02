Supermac’s calls on Galway County Board to clarify how it spent its sponsorship money

Galway bay fm newsroom:

Galway company Supermac’s has called on the Galway County GAA Board to clarify how the sponsorship money of 1.6 million euro it has provided over the last five years has been spent.

In a statement posted on its website and on Twitter last night, Supermac’s revealed that it raised financial concerns with the Galway County Board 4 years ago and pointed out that investigations have taken place into the finances of Galway GAA

[The statement says that following questions by the general public and delegates in relation to Supermac’s sponsorship of Galway GAA, the company is detailing the amount of sponsorship it has given for the sponsored teams over the past 5 years

