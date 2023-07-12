Supermacs boss Pat McDonagh calls for end to GAAGO paywall

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Leading Galway businessman Pat McDonagh is calling for the removal of a paywall for matches via GAAGO.

As one of the biggest GAA county team sponsors, the Supermacs boss wants all games to be free-to-air.

It comes as GAA and RTE representative are to answer questions about the site in front of an Oireachtas Media Committee today.

He has written to Croke Park to highlight the drawbacks a sponsor faces when games go behind a paywall.

RTÉ Head of Sport Declan McBennett – who is also a board member of the streaming site – is expected to defend the decision to air high-profile games behind a paywall.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Pat says GAAGO is alienating matches from many people here: