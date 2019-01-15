Supermac’s boss describes trademark victory as ‘David versus Goliath’ battle

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Supermac’s boss and Galway businessman Pat Mc Donagh has described the firm’s trademark landmark victory against McDonald’s as a ‘David versus Goliath’ battle.

The Irish fast food chain has won its long running case against the fast food giant, McDonald’s, to have the use of the iconic ‘Big Mac’ trademark cancelled.

In a landmark judgement by the European Union Intellectual Property Office, the office said the multinational had not proven genuine use of the contested trademark as a burger or as a restaurant name.

The company had claimed that McDonald’s engaged in “trademark bullying” by registering brand names only to store them away.

The judgement states that there was no evidence provided by McDonalds that refers to genuine use.

The Irish firm had formally submitted a request to EUIPO to cancel the use of the Big Mac and Mc trademarks that McDonald’s has registered in certain classes.

It was also decided that McDonald’s bear the costs for the revocation.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, Supermac’s Managing Director, Pat McDonagh, said the judgement represents a victory for small businesses all over the world.