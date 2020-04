Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Superintendent has been assigned to the new Galway Community Engagement Hub.

The hub is part of the new divisional policing model for Galway with one expected to be in the city and another in the east of the county.

Superintendent James Flanagan has been assigned to the Galway Community Engagement Hub with his transfer taking effect this month.

It’s one of a number of appointments and allocations made nationwide by An Garda Síochána this month.