Sunday Times Rich List reveals Galways wealthiest people

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The wealthiest people across Galway have been revealed in the Sunday Times Rich List for 2019.

Glenamaddy brothers Luke and Brian Comer top the list once again, with a combined wealth estimated at one billion euro.

According to the Sunday Times Rich List for 2019, Luke and Brian Comer now command a combined fortune of €1bn – up €91m since this time last year.

Next is Abbeyknockmoy businessman Declan Ganley, who boasts an estimated fortune of €455m – that’s no change in the past 12 months.

Supermacs boss Pat McDonagh and his wife Una now hold a combined wealth of €322m – an extraordinary increase of €165m since March 2018.

They’re also now the 6th richest husband and wife in Ireland.

The owners of Galway-based Smyths Toys – Anthony, Patrick, Thomas and Liam Smyth – are now worth €209m, that’s a slight increase of €2m.

Galway-based engineering and property entrepreneur Padraic McHale, his wife Martina and his brother Martin now control a combined wealth of €182m – the same as last year.

Next is care home Developer and Galway native Bill Hughes, who’s net worth has risen by over €10m to now stand at €144m.

He’s followed by Software engineer and Galway businessman Pearse Mee, who commands a fortune worth €139m – a €1m increase since last year.

Galway man James Murphy, who famously sold his hair restoration product Viviscal for €150m, is now worth an estimated €132m – a drop of over €30m in the past 12 months.

There’s been no change in the estimated wealth of Galway-born construction and property giant Frank Burke, which once again stands at €131m.

Meanwhile, Galway engineer Michael Cotter and his wife Angela, who own Gansu Group, have seen their fortune rise by almost €30m, to now stand at €121m.

Next is Galway resident Gerry Barry, who established Fintrax Group in the Gaeltacht in 1985 – he’s now worth €97m, unchanged since last year.

He’s followed by Thomas and Tom McDonogh, of Thomas McDonagh & Sons providers, who share an estimated wealth of €87m, a marginal increase on last year.

Brothers Eugene, Eamonn and Michael Dalton – who own Galway-based Corrib Oil – now share an estimated wealth of €77m, an increase of €24m in just 12 months.

Ian Quinn – who founded Galway-based medical device firm Creganna with his wife and brother – shares in a joint fortune of €75m, unchanged since March 2018.

Next is Galway geologist Finian O’ Sullivan – who sold Burren Energy in 2007 – and his estimated wealth also remains unchanged at €68m.