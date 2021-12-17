Summary of latest COVID-19 public health measures following Taoiseach’s announcement

New public health measures announced – Friday 17 December
Measures will into effect from 20 December (midnight on Sunday night)
- all restaurants and bars, excluding takeaways or delivery services, must close at 8pm
- there should be no indoor events after 8pm
- for indoor events scheduled earlier in the day, attendance should be limited to 50% of venue capacity or 1,000 people, whichever is lower
- attendance at all outdoor events should be limited to 50% of venue capacity or 5,000 people, whichever is lower
- wedding receptions can take place after 8pm but with a capacity limit of 100 guests
- restricted movement advice for all close contacts will be enhanced. For those who have received a booster at least one week ago, they will have to restrict movement for 5 days and take 3 antigen tests
- for those that have not yet received a booster, they must restrict their movement for ten days. The HSE will consider the best testing regime for people in this category
- all people arriving into the country from overseas will be required to have an antigen or PCR test in line with their vaccination or recovery status
- all passengers arriving in Ireland should now be advised to conduct antigen testing on a daily basis for a period of five consecutive days commencing on the day of arrival