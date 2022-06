Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is suggesting that the Criminal Assets Bureau – or CAB – could look at organised begging in Galway City.

It comes as concerns were raised again this week at a meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee over the prevalence of homelessness and begging.

Speaking to Galway Talks, member of the JPC and City Councillor Niall McNelis said there’s a sense that much of the begging is being centrally organised.