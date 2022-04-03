Success for Palace Players and Clann Machua as Glenamaddy Drama festival draws to a close

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Palace Players from Cork and Clann Machua Drama Group from Kiltimagh Co Mayo were the big winners as the curtain came down on the Glenamaddy Drama Festival with the final night held last night in the Town hall.

The results from last night’s finals night in Glenamaddy went a long way to determining who will be appearing at the All-Ireland Confined Drama Finals in Ballyshannon and the All-Ireland Open Finals that will once again be held at the Dean Crowe Theatre in Athlone.

The Galway town was hosting their 59th festival and will host the All-Ireland confined finals next year.

The Open section went to the Palace Players with their play Chapatti with Ballyshannon Drama Group second and Dalkey Players in third.

The Confined Section was won by Clann Machua Drama Group with their play Sive. Home group the Glenamaddy Players finished second with Lislea finishing third.

With the drama circuit starting to wind down, Glenamaddy are currently 9th of the 9 who can qualify for the All-Ireland Confined Final. However, they could be overtaken and a result from their final festival will determine if their play The Cripple of Inis Maan will be performing in Ballyshannon. That final festival performance will take place in Ballinamore Co Leitrim on Tuesday Night with the result known on Sunday next.