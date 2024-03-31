Success for Glenamaddy Players as Drama Festival comes to a close

The Glenamaddy players took top honours in the confined section of the Glenamaddy Drama Festival that drew to a close last night.
In securing the win, the group will go to the draw for the All-Ireland confined Drama finals in Mountmellick with a total of 36 points. Joint top with Kilrush, Dunmore and St Patrick’s drama group.
Second in the confined section was Clann Machua from Kiltimagh with Lisnea in third. There was more success with Coman Keaveney named best Director, Marie Conneran named best actress and Padraic Newman named best actor.
The group also won the award for best set.
The Ballyshannon Drama Society won the open competition with their play Margaret.
Results
CONFINED COMPETITION
1st Glenamaddy Players – “The Outgoing Tide”
2nd Clann Machua Drama Group – “Stolen Child”
3rd Lislea Drama Festival Lislea Dramatic Players – “Steel Magnolias”
Best Director – Coman Keaveny (Glenamaddy Players)
Best Actress
Nominations:
• Ellen Hannaway as Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie in “Steel Magnolias” (Lislea Dramatic Players)
• Finola Mellet as Peggy in “Stolen Child” (Clann Machua Drama Group)
• Marie Coneran as Peg in “The Outgoing Tide” (Glenamaddy Players)
Winner: Marie Coneran
Best Actor
Nominations:
• Ethan Jordan as Mick in “Stolen Child” (Clann Machua Drama Group)
• Paraic Newman as Gunner in “The Outgoing Tide” (Glenamaddy Players)
Winner: Paraic Newman
Best Supporting Actress
Nominations:
• Andrea Silk as Brigit Murphy in “Eclipsed” (The Ray Leonard Players)
• Lisa Dowd-Hynes as Mother Victoria in “Eclipsed” (The Ray Leonard Players)
• Áine Mangan as Helen McCormick in “The Cripple of Inishmaan”
Winner: Andrea Silk
Best Supporting Actor
Nominations:
• Eamonn Gallagher as Boxer in “Animal Farm” (Phoenix Players)
• Colm Kelly as Squealer in “Animal Farm” (Phoenix Players)
• Éoin Murphy as Bartley McCormick in “The Cripple of Inishmaan”
Winner: Éoin Murphy
Best Set
Nominations:
• “Stolen Child” – Clann Machua Drama Group
• “The Cripple of Inishmaan” – Dooega Drama Group
• “The Outgoing Tide” – Glenamaddy Players
Winner: Glenamaddy Players
Best Sound Effects
Nominations:
• “Steel Magnolias” – Lislea Dramatic Players
• “Stolen Child” – Clann Machua Drama Group
• “The Outgoing Tide” – Glenamaddy Players
Winner: Clann Machua Drama Group
Best Lighting light
Nominations:
• “Steel Magnolias” – Lislea Dramatic Players
• “Stolen Child” – Clann Machua Drama Group
• “The Outgoing Tide” – Glenamaddy Players
Winner: Clann Machua Drama Group
OPEN COMPETITION
1st Ballyshannon Drama Society – “Margaret”
2nd Prosperous Drama Prosperous Dramatic Society – “A View from the Bridge”
Best Director – Monica Doherty (Ballyshannon Drama Society)
Best Actress
Nominations:
• Rachel O’Connor as Margaret Thatcher in “Margaret” (Ballyshannon Drama Society)
• Cyrena Hayes as Beatrice in “A View from the Bridge” (Prosperous Drama Society)
Winner: Rachel O’Connor
Best Actor
Nominations:
• Shaun Byrne as Denis Thatcher in “Margaret” (Ballyshannon Drama Society)
• Robert Massey as Eddie Carbone in “A View from the Bridge” (Prosperous Dramatic Society)
Winner: Robert Massey
Best Supporting Actress
Nominations:
• Eileen O’Toole as Harriet in “According to Rumour” (The Corn Mill Theatre)
• Sarah Slattery as Maxine/Martine in “According to Rumour” (The Corn Mill Theatre)
Winner: Sarah Slattery
Best Supporting Actor
Nominations:
• Oisin Hourican as Roger in “According to Rumour” (The Corn Mill Theatre)
• Brian Moran as Marco in “A View from the Bridge” (Prosperous Dramatic Society)
• Ian Prendergast as Rodolpho in “A View from the Bridge” (Prosperous Dramatic Society)
Winner: Ian Prendergast
Best Set
Nominations:
• “According to Rumour” – The Cornmill Theatre
• “Margaret” – Ballyshannon Drama Society
• “A View from the Bridge” – Prosperous Dramatic Society
Winner: Ballyshannon Drama Society
Best Sound Effects
Nominations:
• “According to Rumour” – The Corn Mill Theatre
• “Margaret” – Ballyshannon Drama Society
• “A View from the Bridge” – Prosperous Dramatic Society
Winner: Ballyshannon Drama Society
Best Lighting
Nominations:
• “Margaret” – Ballyshannon Drama Society
• “A View from the Bridge” – Prosperous Dramatic Society
Winner: Ballyshannon Drama Society
Adjudicator Awards
Gráinne Hahessy as Juliet Mannion in “Eclipsed” (The Ray Leonard Players)
Ethan McNea as ‘Cripple’ Billy in “The Cripple of Inishmaan” (Dooega Drama Group)