Success for Galway in Pride of Place Awards

There was success for Galway in last night’s IPB Pride of Place awards held in the Armagh City Hotel.

Organised by peacebuilding charity Co-operation Ireland and sponsored by IPB Insurance, the Pride of Place awards showcase and celebrate exceptional community development efforts.

This year marked the 21st anniversary of the awards, and the event was hosted by the UTV’s Pamela Ballen

Creggs Rural Development Group was named the overall winner of the Climate Action & Biodiversity category in recognition of its commitment to promote, educate, raise awareness, and enhance biodiversity within the north Galway village.

The community joins Lawrencetown, Inis Méain, Clonbur Community Council and Clifden as an overall winner of the prestigious annual competition.

County Galway’s other participant in this year’s competition Gort River Walk Group was nominated in the Community Wellbeing category in recognition of their continued development of a 3km looped walk that encompasses biodiversity, rest areas, and a new footbridge in the south Galway town.

Both communities were visited by judges during August when representatives of both groups made a formal presentation to adjudicators before hosting tours that highlighted the elements of the community and volunteer efforts of which they are most proud.