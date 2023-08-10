Substantial rural transport support funding for three Galway charity organisations

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Substantial rural transport support funding of just over 200 thousand euro has been announced for three Galway charity organisations

The funding is under Clár Mobility Cancer Care and Community First Responders transport

Galway based Senator Sean Kyne says this is welcome funding for Clár areas which are rural and low density

Coiste Spreagadh na nAosach Carna is to get 80 thousand euro for a Wheelchair accessible bus

The Brothers of Charity is to get just under 30 thousand euro for a Passenger Vehicle

Irish Red Cross, Galway is to get 95 thousand euro for a one panel van-based ambulance & purchase van to convert to a wheelchair enabled patient transport minibus